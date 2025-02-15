Dani Carvajal Reacts To Jude Bellingham's Red Card Against Osasuna
Jude Bellingham was shown what could be the most surprising red card of his career so far when Real Madrid faced Osasuna in La Liga.
The English midfielder was clearly angry with referee Juan Munuera's decisions throughout the first half, and he essentially managed to talk himself into a straight red card.
Bellingham's body language did not appear very aggressive, but clearly, the content was severe enough for Munuera to feel a red card was justified.
With Real Madrid currently at war with the authorities over officiating in La Liga, and with the match coming two years to the day after it was revealed that Barcelona had paid millions to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees, there was sure to be an interesting response.
The fastest response came from injured Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal. He shared a black screen on his Instagram story with the words 'today was time for a suspension,' presumably referencing the Negreira Case anniversary.
It remains to be seen what exactly Bellingham said to the referee against Osasuna, with details expected to emerge after the game.
