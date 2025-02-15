Real Madrid CF ON SI

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Clash

Carlo Ancelotti has named Real Madrid's starting lineup for the Osasuna clash.

Real Madrid take on Osasuna in a La Liga away clash on February 15. Los Blancos look to keep their spot at the summit of the league table with a win.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are leading the table with 50 points from 23 matches. They have a one-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Los Merengues want to secure a win to continue their charge. Ancelotti has named a strong XI for the game. Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham are in the first XI.

Real Madrid starting XI vs Osasuna

1. Thibaut Courtois

8. Federico Valverde

14. Aurelien Tchouameni

35. Raul Asencio

20. Fran Garcia

6. Eduardo Camavinga

10. Luka Modric

5. Jude Bellingham

21. Brahim Diaz

9. Kylian Mbappe

7. Vinicius Jr

