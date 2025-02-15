Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid take on Osasuna in a La Liga away clash on February 15. Los Blancos look to keep their spot at the summit of the league table with a win.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are leading the table with 50 points from 23 matches. They have a one-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid.
Los Merengues want to secure a win to continue their charge. Ancelotti has named a strong XI for the game. Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham are in the first XI.
Real Madrid starting XI vs Osasuna
1. Thibaut Courtois
8. Federico Valverde
14. Aurelien Tchouameni
35. Raul Asencio
20. Fran Garcia
6. Eduardo Camavinga
10. Luka Modric
5. Jude Bellingham
21. Brahim Diaz
9. Kylian Mbappe
7. Vinicius Jr
