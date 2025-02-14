Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup Ahead Of La Liga Match
Real Madrid look to maintain their lead at the top of the La Liga table as they visit Osasuna on Saturday.
After a 1-1 draw with second-place Atletico last weekend, third-place Barcelona closed the gap on the league leaders to two points, making the race for the top tantalizingly close. With the two contenders in La Liga action after Madrid this weekend, Ancelotti's men will have an opportunity to put pressure on with a win.
On Wednesday, Los Blancos will play Manchester City in the return fixture of the Champions League play-off at the Bernabéu. Ancelotti could rotate the side with that in mind.
Nevertheless, despite not picking up any fresh knocks in Manchester during the week, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez remain out. This limits Ancelotti's rotation options, especially across the back line.
When the sides last met in November, opponents Osasuna were flying, sitting in 5th position. However, since the 4-0 drubbing Madrid gave them that day, the Navarran outfit has won just one league match, now in 9th place.
Here is how Real Madrid could lineup against Osasuna on Saturday:
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Understudy Andriy Lunin provided an incredible assist in the last encounter with Osasuna, but Courtois will continue between the sticks for Real Madrid.
RB: Federico Valverde - Due to injuries, the versatile Valverde will fill in again at right-back unless Ancelotti trusts the youth of Lorenzo Aguado.
CB: Raul Asencio - Cementing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet after yet another composed performance against Manchester City during the week.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni - Another midfielder by trade having to drop into the injury-ravaged defense. Unless Ancelotti opts for Cantera graduate Jacobo Ramon, who has sporadically featured of late.
LB: Fran Garcia - Has played the full 90 minutes at left-back in all of the last 4 La Liga fixtures. With Mendy starting against City on Tuesday, Fran Garcia is expected to return to the starting XI in the league again.
CM: Edouardo Camavinga - Recently returned from injury, so two games in a week may come too soon for the Frenchman. With Dani Ceballos due to rest after playing so much football recently, Camavinga could be deployed in the deep-lying midfield role.
CM: Luka Modric - The legendary midfielder has played a part in all but two matches in all competitions for Los Blancos this season, mainly from the bench. Modric could start Saturday to rest some legs in midfield before Manchester City on Wednesday.
CM: Jude Bellingham - Scorer of the winning goal at the Etihad last Tuesday night, whose delightful chip against Osasuna at the Bernabéu kickstarted his season after his start of season dry spell of eleven games without a goal.
RW: Brahim Diaz - Grabbed a crucial equalizing goal against Manchester City during the week and deserves a start after many impressive performances from the bench. Rodrygo has been excellent, and anyone out of the front three could be rested this weekend.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - 23 goals now for the season, with 10 coming since the start of the calendar year.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - Man-of-the-match on Tuesday, the Brazilian looks to carry on his form into the league. He scored a hat-trick last time against Osasuna in November but has not scored in the league since.
