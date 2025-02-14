Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Real Madrid face Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium, looking to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga standings.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti had no problem picking a squad for the game with minimal players available, especially in defense
Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao are unavailable. Ancelotti is continuing to look to the academy to fill the game-day squad. Lorenzo Aguado and Jacobo Ramon have benefited from injuries and have been featured in several games.
Lucas Vazquez missed out again after picking up an injury before the Manchester City game in the Champions League.
Real Madrid Squad vs Osasuna:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Vallejo, Fran García, Mendy, Jacobo, Asencio, and Lorenzo.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, and Brahim.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Osasuna Star Offers Lavish Praise For Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr
Vinicius Jr Reveals Financial Demands To Real Madrid For New Contract
Kylian Mbappe Speaks About Pressure Of Playing For Real Madrid
Real Madrid Consider $85 Million Arsenal Star The Jude Bellingham of Defenders