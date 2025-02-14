Vinicius Jr Reveals Financial Demands To Real Madrid For New Contract
Vinicius Jr's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2027 and his camp is working to secure him a significant pay raise.
The Brazilian finished second to Manchester City’s Rodri in the Ballon d’Or voting and won The Best FIFA Men’s Player award last December. Now, at 24, he looks set to earn a salary fitting of one of the world’s top footballers.
ESPN reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Vinicius’ agents have told Real Madrid what their client is asking for financially.
Vinícius’ contract demands to stay in Madrid would see him earn more than Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, per ESPN. The four-letter network mentions that the forward currently earns around €10 million ($10.45 million) net per season, plus add-ons.
The player’s representatives are reportedly optimistic about meeting with Real Madrid executives in the coming days to continue talks. With Vinícius’ contract situation in focus, Saudi Arabia has reportedly joined the race to lure him away from European football with a massive offer.
Last month, ESPN reported that Saudi clubs are prepared to pay a $300 million transfer fee to sign Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid this summer. On top of that, they’re said to be offering him a staggering $200 million per season on a five-year deal.
Despite Saudi Arabia's lucrative offers, ESPN reports that Vinicius is more likely to extend his contract with Madrid than to move to the Saudi Pro League, where former Real Madrid stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema now play.
