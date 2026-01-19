Predicted Lineup For Real Madrid vs Monaco In The Champions League With Rodrygo Out

Real Madrid are back in Champions League action, welcoming Monaco to the Bernabeu on January 20. Sitting in 7th with 12 points, a win would put them in a great spot for a top-eight finish and progression to the Round of 16.

They will need to get the three points without forward Rodrygo. The Brazilian is back in training after missing the last two games. However, it comes too soon, and with a big La Liga game against Villarreal this Saturday, he is rested.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will be very short in defense. Already missing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy for a long period, Antonio Rudiger also misses his third consecutive game with a knee injury.

Álvaro Carreras is also out, suspended for the game due to yellow card accumulation. It leaves Arbeloa with five fit defenders, with Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni as emergency options in defense.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Monaco (4-3-3)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - Andriy Lunin returns from injury, but Courtois was always going to start the game. Didn't have much to do against Levante this past weekend.

RB: Fede Valverde - Arbeloa must not believe Carvajal is ready to start a game yet since his injury. It feels like Valverde will continue at right-back.

CB - Raul Asencio - The lack of bodies means Asencio is likely to start at center-back again. Scored in the game against Levante, meaning two goals in 2026 for the young Spaniard.

CB: Dean Huijsen - David Alaba could be an option, but it feels like Asencio and Huijsen will continue. Did keep a clean sheet against Levante.

LB: Fran Garcia - The suspension to Alvaro Carreras means Fran Garcia is in line to start. The onl other option would be Eduadro Camavinga dropping back from midfield.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman is suspended for the La Liga game against Villarreal, but will certainly start against his former club in the Champions League.

CM: Jude Bellingham: The 22-year-old was praised by his current head coach, but has been a little off to start 2026. However, you can't drop a talent such as Bellingham.

CM: Arda Guler: The Turk came on to replace Eduardo Camavinga at half-time and changed the game, assisting on both goals. Should have earned a start.

RW: Franco Mastantuono: With Rodrygo out injured and Guler in midfield, Mastantuono may get a rare start. Arbeloa did play Garcia out wide in the second half against Levante.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - After Vini Jr.'s excellent performance in the El Clasico, he has gone missing again. Arbeloa needs to help him find consistency.

ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe scored the penalty to take him to 30 goals on the season. Despite all the woes, he has been red hot. Another player facing his old club.

