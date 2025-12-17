Predicted Lineup For The Copa Del Rey Clash Between Talavera And Real Madrid

It's cup action for Real Madrid as they get their 2025-26 Copa del Rey campaign underway on December 17. They face third-tier Talavera, and will be on upset watch with a string of changes expected from head coach Xabi Alonso.

The bench will be full of some of the first-team stars just in case things don't go as planned. However, expect starts for some academy players in defense due to injuries, as risking senior players is not an option with just four fully fit first-team players.

Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, and Vinicius Jr. may start on the bench. Reports suggest the latter will be given a rest. Kylian Mbappe is an interesting one, as many would expect him to start on the bench. However, with three goals needed to break Cristiano Ronaldo's single-year goalscoring record, could he start?

Endrick could be pushing for a start, which could be his last appearance before his reported loan move to Lyon in January. Gonzalo Garcia and Rodrygo are also potential starters.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Talavera (4-4-2)

GK: Andriy Lunin - This is the competition where backup goalkeeper Lunin gets his appearances unless Thibaut Courtois is injured.

RB: David Jiménez - Raul Asencio was a potential starter at right-back, but he is out due to a fever. Academy prospect David Jiménez could start the game in his place.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Despite having injury problems at center-back, Huijsen could start to get minutes under his belt after only just returning from injury.

CB: Álvaro Carreras - Could Alonso risk another academy player in the back four? With Rudiger likely rested, Carreras may move central as he has done previously. He is also suspended for the game at the weekend.

LB: Victor Valdepeñas - After missing the Alaves game through suspension, Fran Garcia could come back into the lineup. However, with no left-back available this weekend, he may not be risked with Victor Valdepeñas starting again.

RM: Franco Mastantuono - After a recent injury, Mastantuono has started on the bench for the last several games. He could start on the left or play more centrally if Alonso chooses a 4-3-3 formation.

CM: Dani Ceballos - Ceballos will add some experience to the midfield that is set to be youthful. Played very well in his last start despite the defeat to Manchester City.

CM: Thiago Pitarch - The young midfielder, touted as the next big player at Real Madrid, could start in midfield against Talavera.

LM: Rodrygo - The Brazilian has been in excellent form and could make his third consecutive start for the first time under Xabi Alonso.

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - Kylian Mbappe could start if he wants to equal or break Ronaldo's record. However, it's likely he is rested with Garcia getting a start.

ST: Endrick - Could Endrick get a start before his reported loan move to Lyon? It looks likely, although Alonso did not confirm in his press conference.

