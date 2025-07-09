PSG vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for Club World Cup Match

Real Madrid take on PSG in the Club World Cup semi-final, with the winner set to face Chelsea on July 14. It's a big game for Los Blancos, who are still unbeaten under new head coach Xabi Alonso..

Alonso will be without center-back Dean Huijsen, who will serve a one-game suspension after his red card against Borussia Dortmund. Kylian Mbappe is pushing for a start after being a substitute for the last three games, missing the first two with an illness.

Raul Asencio comes back into the team after starting the first two before he was suspended. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a late emission with a knock, with Fede Valverde possibly playing right-back and Mbappe back up front.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs PSG:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

22. Rüdiger

35. Asencio

20. Fran García

5. Bellingham

14. Tchouameni

15. Arda Güler

9. Mbappe

30. Gonzalo.

7. Vini Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

President of La Liga Club Announces Transfer Agreement in Place for Real Madrid Star

PSG Head Coach Luis Enrique Pressed by Media on Kylian Mbappe Exit

Ex-Player Convinced on the Champions League Outcome if Kylian Mbappe Stayed at PSG

PSG vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream