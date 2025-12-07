Which League Could Former Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Play In Next At 39 Years Old

Former Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos played his final game in Liga MX this past weekend. CF Monterrey bowed out of the League playoffs at the semi-final stage. However, despite being 39, Ramos is not done, declaring he wants to find another club when his contract ends in December.

The center-back turns 40 in March 2026, but still has dreams of playing at next year's World Cup in North America. It's a challenging goal, but not out of the question.

The first step for the former FIFA World Cup and two-time UEFA European Championship winner is to find his next club. But where could he end up playing as a starter in 2026?

La Liga

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Sergio Ramos played the majority of his career in Spain. After a long spell at Real Madrid, he returned to his first senior club, Sevilla, following a spell in France with Paris Saint-Germain. Could we see him head back to Spain, which would put him back in the spotlight of Spanish head coach Luis de la Fuente.

Real Madrid will always be mentioned, and despite their injury concerns at center-back, it is unlikely Xabi Alonso will be reunited with Ramos. What about Sevilla, his other former club in Spain? Los Rojiblancos are struggling at the moment and could do a lot worse than bringing in Ramos.

The more likely scenario is a team that is struggling and can afford his wages. Of course, Ramos would likely be willing to take a pay cut for the chance to play in La Liga. Real Oviedo, Mallorca, and Valencia are possible destinations. It's less likely than other leagues, but im sure he would push for a chance to play in his native Spain again.

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League has been a destination for many players coming to the end of their careers. Ramos' former teammates, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, are still playing over there, as are several Spanish internationals.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Before his move back to Sevilla from PSG, the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad were interested in signing him, which is Benzema's current side. There's a chance they are interested again, with the club sitting in mid-table after nine games.

A place like Saudi Arabia is where Ramos could earn much more on a short-term deal. However, if he has aspirations og making the World Cup in 2026, it may hinder him compared to playing in Europe.

Serie A

Since he decided to leave Mexico, there have been rumors linking him with a move to Italian club AC Milan. However, further reports have quashed any chance of that happening. Still, Serie A would not be out of the question.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Former Spanish teammate Cesc Fabregas is in charge of Como 1907 and has shown he is always interested in bolstering his squad with experience. It is a clear option and would again put him in the limelight by playing in one of the top five European leagues. There is already a string of Spanish players at the club, and Ramos could be another.

Qatar Stars League

Another Middle East national league is the Qatar Stars League. Once again, several Spanish players are nearing the end of their careers, including Joselu, Pablo Sarabia, and Luis Alberto. It's another league that would pay Ramos much more than in Europe.

Qatar could be the best option for Ramos on a personal level, as it would see him play at a good standard and give him a high amount of playing time. However, he would likely face a stumbling block in any chance of making the World Cup.

