Fabrizio Romano Reveals Real Madrid Could Have Interim Manager Between Carlo Ancelotti And Xabi Alonso
Carlo Ancelotti could soon be relieved of his head coaching duties at Real Madrid. The team has had a poor recent string of performances, and to add fuel to the fire, Brazil has been linked with recruiting Ancelotti as the new boss.
Xabi Alonso has long been tipped as the club's first choice to replace Ancelotti if he leaves at the end of the campaign. Fabrizio Romano has now provided a big update on the matter. He confirmed that Alonso remains the priority for Los Merengues and added that Real Madrid could look to have an interim manager in the Club World Cup if a timely deal can't be conducted after Ancelotti's departure.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano gave a detailed explanation, saying:
Ancelotti insists to complete the season with Real Madrid and to try to win titles with Real Madrid, meanwhile, the Brazilian Federation is insisting a lot. For Brazil, the only way is to have Ancelotti available in June, so not at the end of the Club World Cup.- Fabrizio Romano
He added:
What it means for Real Madrid is the coach for the Club World Cup would be Xabi Alonso, who’s the clear favourite, or in case they can’t make it in time, an internal solution, like Santiago Solari and then Xabi Alonso, but the priority would be to have the new coach.- Fabrizio Romano
Xabi Alonso is currently at Bayer Leverkusen and was recently questioned about the Real Madrid links. The Spaniard bluntly suggested that now is not the right time to discuss his future.
