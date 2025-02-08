Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Mbappe Scores As Los Blancos Maintain La Liga Title Race Lead
Real Madrid maintained its lead at the top of La Liga thanks to a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.
Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the first half, as Atletico Madrid benefited from an unusual penalty call, but Kylian Mbappe found the equalizer early in the second half.
Honors Even As Neither Side Impresses
The opening half-hour passed with very little goal-mouth action, but the contest was sparked into life when the VAR instructed the referee to give Atletico Madrid a very controversial penalty.
Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have tripped Samuel Lino in the box, and Julian Alvarez stepped up and calmly sent the spot-kick down the middle to give Atleti the lead after 35 minutes.
Real Madrid was limited to hopeful crosses and speculative efforts as they struggled to get past Atleti's deep midfield and defense.
The second half began with much more intent from Los Blancos, and they were soon rewarded. Rodrygo Goes got the better of Samuel Lino and fired a low ball into the box, which saw Jude Bellingham's shot get blocked. The rebound fell to Mbappe, who scuffed the ball into the bottom corner, and the scores were level at 1-1.
That goal was immediately followed by Vinicius Jr getting wide and chipping the ball into the box, where Bellingham powered a header against the bar. The Englishman had a similar chance minutes later, which Jan Oblak saved.
Real Madrid appeared the more likely to find a winner, but Carlo Ancelotti's side were not exactly hammering on the door. The likes of Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. would have flashes on the ball, but their attacking talent was not on the same wavelength.
The gap between Real Madrid at the top and Atletico Madrid in second remains at one point, and Barcelona could move within two points of the top if they beat Sevilla.
