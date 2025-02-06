Real Madrid Legend Marcelo Announces Retirement
Legendary Brazilian defender, Marcelo, has announced his retirement, aged 36.
The iconic left-back made 58 appearances for Brazil, and is one of the most decorated players in history, winning a staggering 31 pieces of silverware throughout his glittering career.
25 of those trophies came with Real Madrid as part of the clubs’ golden era, with five of those being Champions League titles. He became the heir to fellow Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos and was named the club’s first non-Spanish club captain in 117 years in 2021. He left in 2022, after 16 seasons at the club.
Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez paid tribute to the Brazilian today:
“One of the greatest left-backs in Real Madrid and world football history, and we had the privilege of watching him for a long time. He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and always will be his home.”- Florentino Pérez
Marcelo featured 546 times for Los Blancos, scoring 38 goals and making 103 assists. He will be remembered as a player who redefined the left-back position with his flair and attacking output.
The Brazilian drew the curtain on his remarkable career after re-joining boyhood club Fluminense in 2023, making 68 appearances before leaving the Rio-based club by mutual consent last November.
It doesn't seem like it will be the last time we see Marcelo's face in the world of soccer, however, with the Brazilian saying:
“My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything.”- Marcelo
A true great, whose illustrious career and eye-catching flair will go down in Real Madrid and soccer history.
