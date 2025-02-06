Brazilian Starlet Endrick Continues To Shine Despite Limited Opportunities
A lot has been said about Endrick's playing time this season at Real Madrid. However, the teenager continues to take advantage of his limited opportunities.
It's the Copa del Rey where Ancelotti is letting the Brazilian shine. After proclaiming himself the hero a fortnight ago, with two wonderful extra-time goals in the Round of 16 against Celta Vigo, Endrick became the club's top scorer in the competition on Wednesday night, in the 3-2 victory against Leganés, with his third goal in three games.
Having played just 400 minutes this season, fans expected a more significant contribution from the Brazilian after his high-profile move from Palmeiras in the summer.
However, Ancelotti clearly sees a place for the youngster in his team. Late in the January window, Real Madrid fended off interest from Premier League outfit West Ham, a deal that both the club and the player rejected
After the Celta Vigo game in January, Endrick was asked about Ancelotti and his lack of minutes.
He doesn't do what's best for me but what's best for the team. If the team needs Kylian, Vini, or Rodrygo, they'll be there.- Endrick
The 18-year-old has seemingly put much trust into a club and manager who has helped develop countless young players. It mustn't be forgotten that players like fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr. weren't thrown directly into the fold in the Spanish capital and were given time to settle in and improve at their own pace.
Nonetheless, two remarkable stats came from Wednesday night's visit to Leganés. Firstly, Endrick's finish meant he now has more goals than starts for Real Madrid (5 goals, 3 starts). Meanwhile, with 39-year-old Luka Modric on the scoresheet, it was the most significant age gap between two goalscorers in Real Madrid history, with 21 years separating him and 18-year-old Endrick.
Endrick's first appearance for the club came off the bench against Real Valladolid, scoring on his debut in the sides' 3-0 victory in August. It was also a dream start for him in the Champions League, once again off the bench, scoring a thunderous long-range effort. After impressing once again from the start this week, it will be interesting if more chances will come for the young Brazilian starlet.
