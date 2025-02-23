Real Madrid 2-0 Girona: Modric Scores Screamer As Madrid Defeat Girona In La Liga
Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga, with a 2-0 victory over Girona. Luka Modric was the star of the show as the legendary midfielder scored an incredible long-range effort in a man-of-the-match display.
After wins for both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday, Real Madrid came into the clash knowing the result could be nothing but three points.
David Alaba was welcomed back to the starting XI for the first time since December 2023, partnering Raúl Asencio, while Tchouaméni kept his place in midfield. Lucas Vázquez also returned from the off after missing the last few games through a hamstring injury.
Interestingly, Ferland Mendy was preferred at left-back over Fran Garcia, who has played the role in the last five La Liga fixtures. Luka Modric started in midfield and it was Brahim Diaz who replaced the suspended Jude Bellingham in the more advanced midfield role, while Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos were rested.
Girona, who had suffered back-to-back defeats heading into the clash, were without Yangel Herrera, who was sent off in last week's 2-1 defeat to Getafe. Michel made three changes. Arnaut Danjuma came in for Bryan Gil on the left wing, with Donny Van de Beek and Ivan Martin coming into the midfield.
In the early encounters, Real Madrid controlled possession as Girona sat deep with eleven men behind the ball. However, Arnau Martinez forced a great save from Thibaut Courtois from close range after five minutes from which Madrid countered at a blistering pace as Vini set up Mbappe to force a good save from Gazzaniga.
The showcase front three of Rodrygo, Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. interlinked excellently in the first half, but just lacked the final ball. On 41 minutes Luka Modric let fly from 25 yards after the ball broke to him on the half-volley from a corner. It was a sensational strike from the timeless 39-year-old which rippled into the back of the net.
After the break, Madrid continued to control the play with Girona offering very little going forward. However, the second goal proved to be elusive. Los Blancos were wasteful and didn't force a single save from Gazzaniga until the 80th minute. Mbappe latched onto Modric's exquisite long ball but couldn't beat the right arm of the Argentine goalkeeper.
Three minutes later, Madrid finally got their second. Mbappe and Vini combined as the Brazilian poked home to secure the three points.
Real Madrid return to 2nd in the La Liga table behind Barcelona on goal difference. Up next, a trip to Real Sociedad in the semi final first-leg of the Copa del Rey.
