La Liga President Javier Tebas Fires Further Attack At Real Madrid And RMTV

The La Liga President continues his war of words with Los Blancos.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The controversy surrounding Real Madrid and officiating in La Liga remains a hot topic. The Spanish champions are unhappy with recent decisions that have gone against them.

The latest was the Jude Bellingham red card against Osasuna on February 15. The Englishman was dismissed for offensive comments to the referee, who has since been investigated for a separate incident, not on the field.

Juder Bellingham sent off for Real Madrid
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

La Liga president Javier Tebas has had choice words for Real Madrid regarding its accusations of unfair treatment from referees.

He has continued his war of words with an interview with The Objective. Tebas targeted not only the Madrid club but also its TV channel.

We’ve had a lot of controversy over refereeing in recent weeks. The federation is not looking for a solution. Real Madrid TV Real Madrid is creating controversy, writing a false story, and putting all of the football into question.

Javier Tebas
Javier Tebas, La Liga President
IMAGO / alterphotos

Tebas conitinued:

All the clubs are complaining, but Madrid are putting the spotlight on it. It’s an aggressive, verbal and manipulated story.

Javier Tebas

Tebas wasn't finished, really laying into the club.

I know a lot of Real Madrid fans who don’t agree with Real Madrid, which is a whiny club, it cries all day long. They cry for the weekend, they will cry for the following weekend and it’s all the fault of a conspiracy.

Javier Tebas

Real Madrid faces Girona on February 23, with Los Blancos and the Tebas hoping for a drama-free game.

