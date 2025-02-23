Jude Bellingham Spotted With Girlfriend At Real Madrid vs Girona Game
Real Madrid is currently taking on Girona in La Liga, with star midfielder Jude Bellingham not on the pitch to help his teammates.
Bellingham is unavailable for this game and the next against Real Betis after his red card in the previous league game against Osasuna.
Despite this, the 21-year-old still supports his teammates at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham was spotted in a private box with his parents, Mark and Denise, and his girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro.
The England international has been dating the American influencer for the last months, been pictured around Madrid having lunch.
Bellingham was not the only player in the stands supporting the players. Real Madrid legend Dani Carvajal was also pictured in the stands, watching Real Madrid lead Girona 1-0 at halftime.
Carvajal waved back to the fans, who cheered and applauded him as he was shown on the screens inside the stadium.
The Spanish right-back is currently out injured, with a return not likely until after this season. Carvajal damaged his knee during the La Liga game against Villareal in October.
