Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca: Los Blancos Maintain Perfect Start To La Liga Season

Real Madrid put in a convincing display against Real Mallorca as they ran out 2-1 winners in their second game at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium this season.

Los Blancos had three goals disallowed as they claimed their third victory in as many league games this campaign.

Turkish star Arda Guler and Brazilian dynamo Vinicius Junior scored the goals on the night, whilst mercurial Frenchman Kylian Mbappe saw two efforts disallowed for offside offenses, and Guler saw another ruled out for a handball.

Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

The victory against Mallorca was Madrid’s 10th straight home win against Los Piratas. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the hosts. Alas, it was also Muriqi who scored the first goal against Madrid last season, too.

The traveling side’s lead lasted for a little under 20 minutes, and the scores were level when Arda Guler headed Dean Huijsen’s headed ball across the box home.

Moments later, Madrid took the lead, with Vinicius Jr. showing some wonderful close control to dance his way past a couple of helpless Mallorca defenders before finding the bottom corner.

IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

That Vinicius goal was to be the winner on the night, despite some more good play from Xabi Alonso’s side.

Mbappé saw another cool finish ruled out for offside, and after the interval, what would have been Guler’s second of the night was chalked off for a handball.

Despite the three disallowed goals, there can be no denying it was a good performance from Madrid, who, though in their fledgling stages under Alonso, look to be showing significant signs of improvement upon some of last seasons showings.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Highlights

Their next test in the league comes in the shape of a trip to San Sebastián to face Real Sociedad, before their UEFA Champions League campaign gets underway a few days later at home to French side Olympique De Marseille.

