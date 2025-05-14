Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca: Report and Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos’ Win
Real Madrid hosted Mallorca in a La Liga home clash on May 14. Carlo Ancelotti's team entered the contest on the back of a 4-3 defeat against Barcelona in the El Clasico.
Los Blancos conceded early in the game against Mallorca, with Martin Valjent finding the back of the net in the 11th minute. It looked like another defeat might follow Ancelotti's side. Despite continued attempts on the Mallorca goal, they failed to find a breakthrough.
Eventually, it was Kylian Mbappe who restored parity with his 68th minute strike. After his hat-trick in the El Clasico, Mbappe found the back of the net yet again. Los Blancos continued to pile pressure on Mallorca and it was Jacobo Ramon who found the winner in injury time (90+5').
Real Madrid were the more dominant side throughout the course of the game. They had 72% possession and managed 13 shots on target, 39 in total. Mallorca, meanwhile, had only four shots, two on target.
The dominance, though, didn't reflect on the scoreline and it needed an injury time winner. They now have 78 points from 36 matches. They trail league leaders Barcelona by four points, having played one game more.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Full Match Highlights
Real Madrid return to action on June 18, against Sevilla in an away clash. That's one of their final two games as Los Blancos will play Real Sociedad on May 25. This will mark Carlo Ancelotti's final game in charge of the club.
