Premier League Center-Back Agrees to Join Real Madrid as Advised by Xabi Alonso (Report)
Real Madrid have agreed a fee with Premier League side Bournemouth for center-back Dean Huijsen. Los Blancos has been a keen admirer of the player, with Xabi Alonso giving the green light for the transfer.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have agreed to meet the $66 million (£50 million) release clause and will pay by the end of 2026. The player has given the green light for the deal and has always favoured the move over any other team.
Los Blancos were reported to have been interested in the Dutch-born defender for some time, who, due to moving to Malaga when he was five, has chosen to represent Spain. However, the club seemed willing to wait for the player, but things escalated quickly on May 14, and he now looks set to be a Real Madrid player.
Premier League clubs, such as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea, are said to have been interested, with bids set to be submitted in the future, which may have prompted Real Madrid to move quickly. Negotiations began with the expected future head coach Alonso giving the green light.
Huijsen, who is just 20, will likely arrive with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to be officially announced after the season. The hope is that both will be available for the FIFA Club World Cup.
If the deals go through, that is two signings in defense, which has looked weak even before the injuries. Real Madrid are also said to be interested in bringing in a left-back this summer.
