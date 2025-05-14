Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Clash

Real Madrid face Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 14.

Real Madrid will face Mallorca on Matchday 36 of La Liga. Los Blancos has little to play for with the title all but sewn up by Barcelona, but pride and sending Carlo Ancelotti off with three wins is the target.

Ancelotti continues to be without some of his first-choice players, with Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Lucas Vázquez the latest to be added to the injury list. It means several academy players have been called up to the squad. Brahim Diaz is also out with an injury, as announced earlier today.

Jacobo Ramón starts at center-back, replacing the suspended Aurélien Tchouaméni. Endrick and Modric start with Fede Valverde dropping to right-back and Vinicius Jr. out.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Mallorca: 

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

31. Ramón

35. Asencio

20. Fran Garcia

10. Modric

19. Ceballos

5. Bellingham

15. Guler

9. Mbappe

16. Endrick

