Real Madrid 3-0 Mallorca: Full Match Highlights As Jude Bellingham Scores In Super Cup Win
Real Madrid earned a 3-0 win in their Super Cup semi-final win against Mallorca on Thursday, January 9. Jude Bellingham (63') and Rodrygo (90+5') scored for Los Blancos. Martin Valjent scored an own goal (90+2') for Mallorca.
Los Blancos will now play Barcelona in the final of the competition on January 12. Having already won the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup, Carlo Ancelotti's side will look to lift their third trophy of the season.
Bellingham scored the opener after a series of great defending instances from Mallorca. The England midfielder slotted it home through an army of Mallorca defenders. He has now scored seven goals and set up three more in his last nine appearances for Real Madrid.
After an injury time own goal from Valjent, Rodrygo made it 3-0. The Brazilian winger found the back of the net with a first time finish. He converted a cross from close range. With a flurry of two late goals, Los Blancos earned a comfortable and decisive win.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca full match highlights
United States
Real Madrid have now set up an El Clasico final against Barcelona. Hansi Flick's side beat Athletic Club 2-0 in the other semi-final on January 8.
With an trophy on the line, the stakes are high for the El Clasico. Both teams showed good form in their respective semi-finals. Ancelotti's side, though, lost 4-0 to Barcelona when the two sides met earlier in the season.
Hence, it would be a good opportunity for Los Merengues to avenge that defeat and win another trophy.
