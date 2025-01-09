Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Beat Mallorca 3-0 To Set Up El Clasico Super Cup Final
Real Madrid booked their spot in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona on Sunday, setting up the first El Clasico of the new year.
Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and an own goal helped Los Blancos beat Mallorca 3-0. Madrid controlled most of the match.
Jude Bellingham Puts In MOTM Performance In Semi-Final
Real Madrid started the opening 10 minutes brightly, with Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo testing the Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif.
Vinicius Jr. and Mallorca right-back Maffeo continued their rivalry, talking to each other constantly in what we can presume weren't pleasantries. Maffeo looked to try to get the Brazilian sent off when he threw himself to the ground after Vinicius tapped him in the chest. The reaction did not fool the Referee.
Real Madrid controlled most of the first half, but Mallorca had the best two chances, both of which fell to Cyle Larin, who squandered them. The half ended goalless, and Los Blancos needed to turn it up in the second half.
The second half started faster, with Mallorca's Daniel Rodriguez wasting a good chance inside the first minute after the restart.
Just a few minutes later, Aurelien Tchouameni had to be replaced after sustaining a head injury in a collision while trying to clear the ball. Young talent Raul Asencio replaced him.
Real Madrid finally opened the scoring in the 63rd minute, thanks to Jude Bellingham. The Englishman side-footed past the goalkeeper and several defenders on the line after Rodryrgo had hit the post, and Mbappe had a shot saved in the same attacking sequence.
Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe had chances to extend the lead, but the Los Bermellones goalkeeper saved their shots well.
Carlo Ancelotti's side controlled the game's final moments, keeping the possession well and watching the minutes tick down.
Real Madrid grabbed two more goals in added time to make it look more flattering—an own goal from Mallorca defender Martin Valjent and a smart finish from Rodrygo.
It wasn't a vintage Real Madrid performance, but it was enough to win. They will need to play better on Sunday against Barcelona, a repeat of last year's final, which Madrid won.
