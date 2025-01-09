Jude Bellingham Set to Follow In David Beckham’s Footsteps With Iconic Boot Relaunch
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to follow in David Beckham's footsteps in the upcoming game against Mallorca in the Spanish Supercup semi-final in Jeddah on Thursday, January 9.
Bellingham has often been compared to Beckham for his superstardom and following in the Manchester United's legends footsteps to become a Real Madrid player.
Now, the 21-year-old is now set to emulate his countryman with his new Adidas Predator 25 boots, the same boot style that David Beckham gave fans many unforgettable moments with.
From scoring from the halfway line to delivering two decisive corners in the 1999 Champions League final, Beckham did remarkable things with The Predator series.
Adidas have said that the new boots are better for ball ball control and Bellingham is set to wear the them for the first time during the game against Mallorca. The price of the boots on Adidas' website are listed as $61.50 USD.
David Beckham was the poster boy of England's national team during his career, a status Jude Bellingham is not far from. Bellingham is following Beckham's footsteps both on and off the field.
On the field, Bellingham has once again been a key player for Real Madrid. He had a rough start to his 2024-25 campaign but has since caught up to the pace.
The 21-year-old has so far made 22 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists. His performance could turn out to be a key factor in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Mallorca.
