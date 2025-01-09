Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid 3-0 Mallorca In Spanish Super Cup
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti expects Sunday's match against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final to be an entertaining one.
Los Blancos advanced to the final after overcoming Mallorca 3-0 today, with Jude Bellingham, Martin Valjent (own goal), and Rodrygo getting on the scoresheet in Jeddah.
Here are all the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's post-match press conference following Real Madrid vs Mallorca.
Q: On Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Mallorca.
Carlo Ancelotti: We suffered despite the fact that we started very well. We had our chances to score in the first half. It was a demanding game because Mallorca defended very well, closed down very well and looked for their chances with crosses. They created problems for us on a couple of occasions.
Although we weren't at our best, we played well as a team and we deserved to win. We did well at the back. After Tchouameni's injury, Raul Asencio came on and played well. Against Barcelona we'll try to defend and attack well because that's football.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the final against Barcelona.
Carlo Ancelotti: In recent times the Clasico has always been unpredictable. There have been games that we've won easily and others where they've beaten us 0-4. It's difficult to think about what the final will be like, but it's going to be entertaining because there'll be a lot of talent on the pitch. I don't know how it will go. We will try to do better than Barcelona.
Q: On the level of the team.
Carlo Ancelotti: We're pretty close to our optimum level. We continue to get results and we have to carry on in this vein. More than looking for the best level, we have to look for consistency in terms of play and results. At the moment it's going well.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Kylian Mbappe.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's doing very well now and is showing his best side. In December he did very well, scoring goals, and little by little he's reaching his best level. What is his best level? I don't know. With the quality he has, I don't know how far he can go.
Q: The Italian boss took a question about Jude Bellingham.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's essential. The team's improvement has come because Bellingham, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Mbappe have combined more. Also because we had a good balance with a lot of forwards on the pitch.
Q: On the changes he made and the brawl at the end of the game against Mallorca.
Carlo Ancelotti: Tchouameni was fine when I saw him on the bench. The doctor preferred to take him off because it was a blow to the head. Bellingham and Valverde ended up with cramps because it was warmer than we expected. That affected the rhythm of the game. The scrap at the end was unnecessary for both teams and pointless because the game was already over.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the fans in Saudi Arabia.
Carlo Ancelotti: There was a great atmosphere and we played in a great stadium with a lot of Real Madrid fans. We felt a lot of warmth, they supported us and got to take in a good version of the team.
Q: Finally, Real Madrid's most decorated manager in history took a question about the Dani Olmo case and Joan Laporta's reaction.
Carlo Ancelotti: I don't want to talk about it, but I think... Obviously, I think. It's complicated to give an opinion on this subject and I don't want to talk about it. Everyone has their own opinion. I have an official public profile and I don't want to give my opinion. What I think I keep to myself.
