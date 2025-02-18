Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid faces Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday.
Los Blancos came from behind twice at the Etihad last week to win 3-2 through Jude Bellingham's dramatic last-minute winner. Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz canceled Erling Haaland's brace before Vinicius Jr. chipped over Ederson to set up Bellingham, who tapped home.
Pep Guardiola's team has met Real Madrid in the competition for the fourth consecutive year. The clubs have progressed in two-a-piece, but Manchester City finds itself behind after the first leg for the first time.
Despite this, the tie is still very much in balance. Real Madrid's home form against top opposition this season has been shaky. They were demolished 4-0 by Barcelona in La Liga and lost to AC Milan in the Champions League. They also drew to mid-table Osasuna at the weekend.
On the other hand, City is off the back of thrashing Champions League contenders Newcastle, 4-0 in the Premier League at the weekend. January signing Omar Marmoush has re-sparked the City attack and scored a hat-trick at the weekend.
Real Madrid Team News vs Manchester City
Carlo Ancelotti welcomes back Antonio Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez, and David Alaba to the match-day squad, but it is unlikely that all these players are ready from the start. Ancelotti said today that Vazquez is not fit to start but hopes he will be on the bench.
The return of Rudiger means a possible return to midfield for Aurélien Tchouaméni, who has been deployed as a center-back during the injury crisis. Rodrygo and Ceballos are expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested at the weekend.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Date
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City
United States: Paramount+
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
