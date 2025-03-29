Javier Tebas Brings Up Past Carlo Ancelotti Statements In Ongoing Feud
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was again asked about La Liga president Javier Tebas at his pre-match press conference yesterday.
As for the past months, the Italian did not hold back, saying Tebas was " lacking a bit of respect for Real Madrid and for the coaches." The latest argument between the two is due to Real Madrid playing a La Liga game under 72 hours after their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.
Ancelotti said after the win over Villarreal that they would never play a game that soon again after contacting La Liga twice to change the time of the game. Tebas responded with a lengthy social media post, suggesting that the Real Madrid hierarchy was happy with the time.
MORE: La Liga President Javier Tebas Stirs the Pot Regarding Carlo Ancelotti's 72 Hour Rule
Last week, Tebas mentioned maybe Ancelotti should use the five substitutes he is allowed during the game to help with players' rest. In his Leganes press conference, the Italian sarcastically replied, " I was aware of his obsession with Real Madrid, but I wasn't aware he wanted to be a coach."
Today, as expected, Tebas did not attempt to avoid any more feuding. In typical fashion, the La Liga president took to social media, bringing up some old statements about substitutes from Ancelotti during his time as head coach of Premier League side Everton and several years ago at Real Madrid.
My personal opinion, three substitutions are enough to change the game. Having five, I don't know, I think it can change the intensity of the game. I understand that some people want to have five, but if you need to rest a player because there's a busy moment, you can leave him out at the start of the game.- Carlo Ancelotti, in 2020
Making substitutions is complicated because I change my mind a lot. Everyone who came on late did very well. Isco, Camavinga, Jovic, and Rodrygo changed the dynamic of the game. With the five substitutions, we have an advantage because we have a lot of quality.' September 19, 2021, post-match statements against Valencia.- Carlo Ancelotti, in 2021
When the game breaks down, if you have energy on the pitch, you'll take advantage of it. The five substitutions are good for us because we have fast, powerful players to exploit the spaces," recalled Ancelotti, happy with his team's full performance: "The dynamic is good.- Carlo Ancelotti, in 2022
The examples all show Ancelotti speaking positively about having five substitutes. One thing is for sure when it comes to the feud. Tebas does his research when he is taking part in an argument. Expect this to drag on for the remainder of the season.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Move Could Ruin Reputation at Liverpool
Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid vs Leganes: Odds And Prediction For La Liga Match