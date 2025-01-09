La Liga President Javier Tebas Calls Out Real Madrid After CSD Allows Barcelona To Register Dani Olmo
La Liga president Javier Tebas unexpectedly called out Real Madrid after CSD allowed Barcelona to keep Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registered.
CSD announced that Barcelona can keep the two player registered as their arguments play out. This means, they're available to play and are not subject to free transfers at the moment.
Tebas is unhappy with the decision and went on a prolonged rant on X (formerly Twitter). The La Liga president wrote on his social media:
Chapter 1 of this tragic comedy- Javier Tebas
Many things are surprising about the recent precautionary measure:
1. Speed of the process: An unusual speed that did not give rise to any opinion from either LaLiga or the RFEF.
2. Forgetting previous resolutions: Ignoring previous decisions of both the CSD and the courts of justice.
3. Declaration of lack of competence of the Monitoring Committee: This decision demonstrates a profound lack of knowledge of how pre-approvals and quasi-definitive licenses are managed. Are there no prior agreements in these institutions?
He added:
Furthermore, there is no mention at any point of the articles of the RFEF regulations that prevented the granting of licenses to players, which is the key to the issue and not economic control. Was this an intentional omission?- Javier Tebas
It is clear that, with this precautionary measure, the CSD contradicts what is stated in the reasons for the Sports Law, which praise the economic control of LaLiga. This control, admired worldwide, has been key to saving numerous historic clubs from ruin and achieving an integrated competition on and off the field. However, the CSD questions this, once again showing a lack of knowledge of the effects of its decisions (which is not the first time).
For some time now, the CSD – and in particular its president, giving the appropriate instructions – seems to have the objective of dismantling the systems that operate in LaLiga and have the majority support of the clubs. The president of the CSD seems to listen to a single voice, which does not represent Spanish professional football. And that voice, curiously, maintains a complicit silence in this case. Where is Real Madrid TV now?
(to be continued...)
La Liga and RFEF decided to unregister Olmo and Victor, meaning they couldn't play and could leave on a free. The latest CSD decision has infuriated Tebas. His attack on Real Madrid TV, though, is not a coincident.
Real Madrid TV has recently shown their displeasure at refereeing standards in Los Blancos' games.
