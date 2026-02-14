Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad: Report & Full Match Highlights As Vinicius Jr. Dazzles

Real Madrid put in an impressive performance to go top of the table by two points, with Barcelona to play on February 16. Los Blancos were electric as they beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Bernabeu, ending their unbeaten run.

A brace of penalties from Vinicius Jr., alongside a Gonzalo Garcia strike, and the goal of the game from Fede Valverde from the edge of the box capped a fantastic display.

It puts the pressure on Barcelona, as Real Madrid prepares for a trip to Lisbon to face Benfica in the Champions League playoff.

Real Madrid Too Much for Real Sociedad

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Against a tough opponent, Real Madrid wanted a positive start, and they got that. Trent Alexander-Arnold, back into the starting lineup, delivered a beautiful ball in for Gonzalo Garcia to stab home after just 5 minutes.

The first 15 minutes were excellent from the home team, with Alexander-Arnold looking sharp, as was Vinicius Jr. Real Sociedad were also not showing any signs of having a negative impact after conceding, still getting forward in numbers when they could.

Just before the 20th-minute mark, they were given a chance to equalize from the penalty spot. A mistimed tackle from Dean Huijsen on Yangel Herrera. Mikel Oyarzabal hammered the ball down the middle to make it 1-1.

Minutes later, Los Blancos were awarded a penalty, with Vinicius Jr.'s quick feet too much for the defender. The Brazilian stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to restore the home team's lead.

Los Blancos were rampant and made it 3-1 on the half-hour mark. Brilliant link-up play from Eduardo Camavinga, Alvaro Carreras, and Fede Valverde, with the latter placing a shot into the top corner, in true Valverde fashion.

The final 15 minutes were less energetic with Real Madrid controlling most of the ball, but only one major chance fell seconds before the half. Va;verde laying it on a plate for Garcia, who somehow missed the target from close range.

Just three minutes into the second half, and the game looked secure. Once again, Vinicius won a penalty and stepped up once again to make it 4-1, and continue is hot form.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Despite the comfortable lead, Thibaut Courtois was called into action twice around the 60th-minute mark, with both excellent saves from close range. At the other end, Garcia was foiled again, with Pablo Marin clearing off the line. Vini Jr. thought he had a hat-trick late on, but it was ruled out for offside. Three big points for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Full Match Highlights

United States

United Kingdom

Real Madrid have a huge mid-week game against Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League playoff. The game is in Lisbon, where they lost 3-2 recently. The next La Liga game is on February 21 against Osasuna.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Arsenal Reportedly Leads Real Madrid in Race for Superstar Midfielder

Real Madrid Receive €12 Million After Former Player Makes Bournemouth Move Official

Arsenal Legends Shower Former Real Madrid Striker With Praise

Real Madrid to Reportedly Take Advantage of Issues at Tottenham Hotspur