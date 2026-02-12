Real Madrid Receive €12 Million After Former Player Makes Bournemouth Move Official

There are not many better than Real Madrid when it comes to how they manage their youth setup. If you can break into the senior side early, head coaches are not afraid to start you.

If it takes a little longer, they have other avenues to make sure their development continues, while also making it beneficial for them. That could mean bringing in extra revenue, and also making it so they sell players with a 50% buy-back clause.

That has been on full show over the past few seasons, and one of those players has brought in an extra slice of money that the club could use on future transfers.

Bournemouth Sign Former Real Madrid Academy Player

According to Yahoo Sports, Real Madrid are set to receive around $14 million (€12 million) with their former player Álex Jiménez making his switch from AC Milan to Bournemouth permanently. The young Spaniard signed from the Serie A side at the start of the 2025-26 season, with an obligation to buy.

The Cherries are set to pay Milan around $29.5 million (€25 million) once some details are ironed out, with Jiménez signing a fibe and half year deal with the Premier League side. Los Blancos sold the 20-year-old to I Rossoneri in 2024, having spent some time on loan.

As they have done with several players, they added 50% ownership of his contract. That means Real Madrid receives half of the sell-on fee, and it could help them secure players this summer. There were rumors over the past few seasons that the club was looking to re-sign Jiménez, which would have cost them 50% less than his valuation.

The club look to be heading that way with another player signed from their academy by a Serie A club. Como midfielder Nico Paz has had a tremendous two seasons in Italy and has been reported to be on his way back to Madrid this summer.

The club are said to have stopped Tottenham Hotspur from signing the young Argentine, which would have seen them pocket over $35 million (€30 million). That decision points them to rate the 21-year-old highly, and possibly set to trigger the buy-back option.

The same contract was inserted into young players Jacobo Ramón and Chema Andrés, who left for Como and Stuttgart this past summer, respectively. In the future, we could see both players involved in similar situations.

