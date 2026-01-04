Real Madrid 5-1 Real Betis: Report & Full Match Highlights As Gonzalo Hits Hat-Trick

Real Madrid moved back to within four points of Barcelona with a performance to match the score. They beat Real Betis 4-1 at the Bernabeu, in a much better display than what we had seen in 2025.

A brace from Gonzalo Garcia and Raul Asencio put Los Blancos 3-0 up. Betis pulled one back and made it a little nervy for the home fans. However, Garcia completed his hat-trick late on, with Fran Garcia adding another

It was an important three points for Xabi Alonso, but the display was equally vital as they showed a much-improved performance to start 2026.

Real Madrid put in excellent display in big win

Vinicius Jr. started the game well, as did most of the team. Rodrygo and Fede Valverde both had long-range efforts in the opening 15 minutes; the Brazilians effort was saved by Alavro Valles.

In the 20th minute, Real Madrid took the lead. It came from the head of Mbappe's replacement, Gonzalo Garcia. Rodrygo's free kick from near the corner flag was hit deep onto the back post, where the young Spaniard headed back across the goal and into the corner.

When Los Blancos had the ball in the area, they moved it quickly, forcing Betis to defend on the break to deny scoring opportunities. The home team looked different in the opening 35 minutes in 2025. They were hungry, fighting for every loose ball, and the press was good.

Despite the home team having more of the ball and looking the better team, Los Verdiblancos were still a danger. In the final moments of the first half, they created a few chances. However, last-gasp tackles and blocks from Valverde and Antonio Rudiger denied shots on goal.

Head coach Xabi Alonso may have sat a little more comfortably five minutes into the second half. Garcia scored his second goal of the game, and it was a beauty. Taking the ball down on his chest, the 21-year-old swivelled and unleashed a fantastic shot into the bottom corner.

Just five minutes later, the result looked to be confirmed. Rodrygo with the assist again, this time headed home by Raul Asencio for his first senior goal in a Los Blancos shirt. In an eventful opening 15 minutes to the game, Betis hit the post from a free-kick that was a cross.

The away team did finally pull one back after plenty of pressure after the third goal. Cucho latched onto a fantastic ball from Aitor Ruibal. The striker rounded the keeper, then cut back past him again and fired past Rudiger, who was on the line.

The goal gave Betis confidence, which in turn made the home team nervous. That was not helped by the whistles from the Real Madrid fans. That came after Rodrigo Riquelme hit the post from a long-range effort.

Any chance of a fightback was denied when Garcia completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute with a cheeky finish. Arda Guler fired the ball across the front post, and Garcia flicked the ball with his back heel into the corner. The scoring was not done as there was a fifth, with Fran Garcia scoring with virtually the last kick of the game.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Full Match Highlights

The next game for Real Madrid is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as they face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Thursday, January 8. They could be in the final on January 11 against either Barcelona or Athletic Club if they beat their city rivals.

