Patrice Evra Slams Comparisons Between Kylian Mbappe And Thierry Henry
Since his Real Madrid move, Kylian Mbappe has faced criticism from many with the consensus being the Frenchman is yet to reach his best form. He now has a new critic in Manchester United and France legend Patrice Evra.
Mbappe is often in the discussion of being the best player in the world. He has also received comparisons with Thierry Henry due to their similar playing styles.
Patrice Evra, though, has blasted Mbappe, claiming that the Real Madrid number 9 doesn't deserve such recognition yet. Evra went off on Mbappe in the Rothen s'enflamme show.
The former left-back said:
When you start saying that [Mbappé] is the best player or one of the best, I’m thinking, he doesn’t even come close to Jean-Pierre Papin. Let’s never compare Mbappe to Thierry Henry. Let’s never compare him.- Patrice Evra
He further added:
For me, [Mbappe] takes too much heat, but when you talk about the best players in the world… Guys, did you see Henry’s performances? You’re putting people on a pedestal who aren’t on a pedestal.- Patrice Evra
Kylian Mbappe, like Thierry Henry, is already a FIFA World Cup winner. In his career, the 26-year-old has achieved great things and left Paris Saint-Germain as their all-time top goalscorer.
Mbappe, though, is yet to hit his best form for Real Madrid. Since completing a free summer transfer, he has bagged 14 goals and three assists in 27 appearances for the club. Mbappe and Los Blancos are set to return to action on January 16 against Celta Vigo.
