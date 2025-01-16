Real Madrid Deal For Trent Alexander-Arnold Done Per Spanish Paper, Alphonso Davies To Follow
Real Madrid's pursuit of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a rollercoaster in a short time. That ride may be coming to an end if reports are to be believed.
Spanish newspaper Marca has reported that Alexander-Arnold will be 100% a Los Blancos player; an announcement pending. The only issue is whether that will be in January or the summer.
The Liverpool defender's contract ends on June 30, meaning Real Madrid could sign him for free. However, the Spanish champions rejected one bid this month and could go back with an improved offer.
Whatever Madrid's next move, Trent is expected to be announced as a Real Madrid player within the next six months.
Alphonso Davies Could Follow On A Free Transfer
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, whose contract expires in June, is another player with whom Real Madrid has been heavily linked.
Reports have suggested that Davies would sign a new contract with the Bundesliga team. However, the latest news is that the Canadian is unhappy with Bayern's recent contract offer, opening the door for Real Madrid again.
If Los Blancos manage to sign both players on free transfers, it would be some of the best business the club has done, strengthening two key positions of need.
