Real Madrid Captain Lucas Vazquez Not Satisfied With 1-1 Draw In The Madrid Derby
Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez said, "It's a draw that doesn't satisfy us," as Real Madrid drew 1-1 with rivals Atletico Madrid in the La Liga tussle.
Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half equalizer after Atletico forward Julian Alvarez scored a first-half penalty that was controversially given.
Los Blancos captain Vazquez spoke to Real Madrid TV after the Madrid derby.
We pushed hard in the second half; we created many plays with patience, good crosses, and final passes, but we lacked a bit of luck to score the second goal.- Lucas Vazquez
Q: On leaders
Vazquez: That is the positive side, that we are still leaders. We are where we want to be and where we should be, and we are going to fight until the end.
Q: On the fans
Vazquez: The welcome was spectacular. We felt them pushing us on the bus, and then when we equalized, the feeling in the stadium was tremendous. The fans are part of the team, and they are going to help us win titles.
Q: On the Champions League
Vazquez: We have another big game in Manchester. It will be a tough match against a great rival that we have faced for the last four years. The team is eager to show its football and its worth and to try to get a victory there.
