Kylian Mbappe Receives La Liga Player of the Month Award Ahead of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid [Video]
Kylian Mbappe has started for Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti's side host Atletico Madrid in the derby. Ahead of the Santiago Bernabeu showdown, Mbappe received his La Liga Player of the Month award.
The Frenchman had a spectacular month in January. He scored five goals in three league appearances. Mbappe scored a brace in the 4-1 league win against Las Palmas at home.
MORE: Official: Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe Wins La Liga Player of the Month
The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner then recorded his first hat trick for Los Merengues against Valladolid. He scored all three in a 3-0 away win.
The match against Atletico, meanwhile, marks Kylian Mbappe's first-ever Madrid derby. The 26-year-old has played in some high-profile matches in his career, including two World Cup finals. The Madrid derby is a massive occasion, and Kylian Mbappe will look to light it up.
Speaking ahead of the game, Mbappe reflected on the game's magnitude, saying (via Real Madrid):
It's going to be a great match and it's very important. This is the first time I'm going to play in this match. I'm looking forward to playing and helping the team, and I hope we can win. I always aim to play to win. I'm sure it's going to be a very important match for us and for all Madridistas. The objective is always the same, to win. Even more so when we're playing against Atlético with the situation we are in in the league, they're close to us. We have to win and we'll do everything to do so.- Kylian Mbappe
