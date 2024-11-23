Real Madrid vs Leganes: Official Match Day Squad Includes Call Up Of 17-Year-Old Defender
Real Madrid announced their match-day squad for the La Liga game against Leganes, which consists of 19 players. Los Blancos have plenty of injuries to contend with, so several key players will be absent for the game.
Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez, Rodrygo Goes, and David Alaba are still not ready to play. This means Diego Aguado, a 17-year-old talent who comes in as a defensive cover, is called up.
Federico Valverde to Start at Right-Back against Leganes?
Real Madrid has limited defensive options, so 21-year-old Raul Asencio could start at center-back, and midfielder Federico Valverde could slot in at right-back. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he had other options in his press conference earlier.
The lack of cover means that Ancelotti has been promoted from the youth team, bringing in center-back Diego Aguado to the squad. The youngster gets his first call up to the senior team and can also play left-back.
Ancelotti must also consider who will start in midfield if Valverde drops to right-back. Luka Modric is the obvious choice, but at 39 years old and Liverpool ahead, he may start Arda Guler.
Los Blancos fans will be hoping Brahim Diaz gets the start on the right side of a front three, with Rodrygo Goes ruled out. Diaz returned from international duty, scoring five goals in his two games.
