Real Madrid vs Getafe: La Liga Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Returns To Scoresheet
Real Madrid made a return to winning ways and Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet during the 2-0 La Liga win against Getafe on Sunday, December 1. They suffered a devastating 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in their previous game in the UEFA Champions League game at Anfield. Jude Bellingham (30' P) and Mbappe (38') found the back of the net in the most recent match against Getafe.
Bellingham scored a stylish penalty, sending Getafe goalkeeper David Soria the wrong way before slotting the ball in the middle of the goal. Mbappe, who missed a penalty during the Liverpool game, also found the back of the net in style. He was found by Bellingham and the Frenchman slotted the ball to the back of the net from way outside the Getafe penalty area.
Los Merengues saw the majority of the possession during the game, controlling 70% of the ball. They managed four shots on target, compared to Getafe's three. Overall, it was a commanding performance from Carlo Ancelotti's team, who returned to the second spot in the La Liga table courtesy of the win. They have 33 points from 14 matches, one less than league leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.
Watch the match highlights below:
United States
What's next for Real Madrid after their win against Getafe?
Real Madrid are set to return to action on Wednesday, December 4. They play Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga away clash. The defending league champions will then take the trip to Catalunya to play Girona on Saturday, December 7. Yet another away game against Atalanta on December 10 will mark the La Liga giants' return to action in the UEFA Champions League.
Recommended
Arne Slot Explains Why Real Madrid Are The Best Team In Europe Despite Recent Defeat Against Liverpool
Real Madrid vs Getafe: Predicted Lineup And Team News
Real Madrid vs Getafe: Official Match Day Squad Includes Return of Injured Forward