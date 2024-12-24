Kylian Mbappe Profile: Biography, Career, Stats, Facts, News, Awards, Socials & More
Kylian Mbappe is currently one of the world's elite soccer players. From his early days at Monaco to now playing for one of the most illustrious and recognized teams in the world, Mbappe's journey has been nothing short of spectacular. And with so much of his career still ahead of him, there's plenty more to come from this global superstar.
Kylian Mbappe's Biography
Name
Kylian Mbappe Lottin
Date of Birth (DOB)
December 20, 1998
Height
1.78 m
Place of Birth
Paris, France
Parents
Wilfried Mbappe (Father) and Fayza Lamari (Mother)
Siblings
Ethan Mbappe (Brother), Jires Kembo Ekoko (Adopted Brother)
Current Club
Real Madrid
Jersey Number
9
Club Career
Club
Years
Monaco II
2015–2016
Monaco
2015–2018
Paris Saint-Germain (loan)
2017–2018
Paris Saint-Germain
2018–2024
Real Madrid
2024-Present
Kylian Mbappe began his soccer career with AS Bondy, a team located in the eastern side of Paris, where he was coached by his father, Wilfried Mbappe.
At the age of 14, Mbappe joined Monaco's youth academy. In December 2015, the French forward was called up to Monaco's first team, debuting in a Ligue 1 game against Caen. He became the club's youngest-ever player at 16 years old.
Mbappe scored just one goal in his 14 appearances during the 2015/16 season, but the following year, he exploded onto the scene, scoring 26 times in 44 matches. His 15 league goals helped Monaco win Ligue 1 in that campaign.
The following season, he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a loan deal. He contributed 21 goals in 44 appearances, helping the team secure the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France, and the Coupe de la Ligue. Mbappe moved to PSG on a permanent deal ahead of the 2018/19 season. He went on to win many more trophies with the club, including Ligue 1 five times.
Mbappe left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024 to join Real Madrid, departing the club with an impressive tally of 256 goals in 308 appearances across all competitions.
International Career
Country
Years
France U17
2014
France U19
2016
France
2017-Present
Kylian Mbappe started his journey with the France national team when he was called up to the Under 17s squad in 2014. Two years later, during his spell with the Under 19s, Mbappe scored five times as France won the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
He received his first call-up to the main squad in March 2017. The following summer, Mbappe was a part of the France team that won the FIFA World Cup. He scored in the 4-2 triumph over Croatia in the final. That goal made him the second teenager, after Brazil's legendary forward Pele, to score in a World Cup final.
In October 2021, Mbappe won the UEFA Nations League with France at the San Siro in Milan. During the final, he assisted Karim Benzema's equalizer and scored the decisive goal in Les Bleus' 2-1 victory over Spain.
The following year, he earned a runners-up medal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Even though Mbappe scored a hat-trick, France tasted defeat against Argentina in the final match of the tournament, losing on penalties.
Kylian Mbappe's Honors & Awards
Monaco
- Ligue 1 (2016-17)
Paris Saint-Germain
- Ligue 1 (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24)
- Coupe de France (2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2023-24)
- Coupe de la Ligue (2017-18, 2019-20)
- Trophee des Champions (2019, 2020, 2023)
Real Madrid
- UEFA Super Cup (2024)
- FIFA Intercontinental Cup (2024)
France U19
- UEFA European Under-19 Championship (2016)
France
- FIFA World Cup (2018)
- UEFA Nations League (2020-21)
Individual
- FIFA World Cup Golden Boot (2022)
- FIFA World Cup Silver Ball (2022)
- FIFA World Cup Young Player Award (2018)
- FIFA FIFPRO World 11 (2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024)
- FIFA World Cup Dream Team (2018)
- UEFA Team of the Year (2018)
- UEFA Champions League Team of the Season (2016–17, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22)
- UEFA Champions League top scorer (2023–24)
- UEFA Nations League Finals Golden Boot (2021)
- UEFA European Under-19 Championship Team of the Tournament (2016)
- Ligue 1 Player of the Year (2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24)
- Ligue 1 top goalscorer (2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24)
- Ligue 1 top assist provider (2021–22)
- Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year (2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19)
- UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year (2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24)
- UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Month (April 2017, March 2018, August 2018, February 2019, February 2021, August 2021, February 2022, November/December 2022, February 2023, October 2023, November 2023)
- French Player of the Year (2018, 2019, 2022–23, 2023–24)
- Globe Soccer Best Player of the Year (2021, 2024)
- Golden Boy (2017)
- Kopa Trophy (2018)
- IFFHS Men's World Team (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023)
- IFFHS World's Best Top Goal Scorer (2022)
- ESM Team of the Year (2022–23, 2023–24)
- Onze de Bronze (2019)
- The Athletic European Men's Team of the Season (2023–24)
- Gerd Muller Trophy (2024) (shared)
Kylian Mbappe Facts
- Kylian Mbappe's younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, plays for Ligue 1 team LOSC Lille.
- He has a lucrative sponsorship deal with sports brand Nike.
- Kylian Mbappe scored his 50th UEFA Champions League goal against Atalanta on December 10, 2024.
- He became Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer in March 2023 when he scored his 201st club goal in PSG's 4–2 win over Nantes in Ligue 1.
- In 2023, Kylian Mbappe was ranked third on Forbes' list of highest-paid sports athletes in the world.
- Growing up, Kylian Mbappe idolized players such as Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.
Social Media Accounts
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe
Video & Images
Top Kylian Mbappe News Stories
Barcelona Legend Backs Kylian Mbappe To Make History At Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe Calls Out Didier Deschamps Claim On France National Team Absence
Kylian Mbappe Reveals The Football Legends He’d Liked To Have Played With
Kylian Mbappe Reveals Where He Would Have Played If Real Madrid Move Didn’t Work Out
The Reason Kylian Mbappe Clashed With PSG President Nasser Al-Khelafi [Report]