Florentino Perez Set To Start New Term As Real Madrid President Next Week
Florentino Perez is set to start his new term as the Real Madrid president next week. Los Blancos started their presidential election process on January 7.
As of now, Perez is the only one who has submitted a candidate nomination and he is expected to stay unopposed, as per MARCA.
Perez went unopposed in 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2021. The same is expected to happen again as he looks set to start yet another term as the club chief.
Perez is the most successful president in Real Madrid history and his first term started in 2000. Perez resigned in 2006 but returned to office in 2009 and has been at the helm since.
He has overseen the club win 37 trophies so far, five more than Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos' presidential candidacy submission expires on Saturday.
Perez is expected to be announced as the new president of the club next week. The team has achieved great success during his most recent term since 2021, winning the UEFA Champions League twice.
Perez is now set to be in charge until 2029. It's worth keeping an eye on what he can achieve during his next term with the team.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, are set to return to action on January 19, taking on UD Las Palmas in a La Liga home clash. They beat Celta Vigo 5-2 in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 in their last game.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are second in La Liga with 43 points from 19 matches and trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by a point with a game in hand.
