Real Madrid Stars React To Jude Bellingham’s Exceptional Form Following Super Cup Semi-final Win
Jude Bellingham scored yet again as Real Madrid managed a 3-0 win against Mallorca in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Thursday, January 9.
Bellingham opened the scoring (63') and an own goal from Martin Valjent (90+2') made it 2-0. Rodrygo scored in injury time (90+5') to make it 3-0. Los Blancos are set to play Barcelona in the Super Cup final on January 12.
Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has continued his exceptional form. He has now scored seven goals and provided three assists in his last nine appearances for the club. Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Rodrygo reacted to the Bellingham's rich vein of form.
Tchouameni said after the game (via Real Madrid):
Jude is a phenomenal player. He helps us win whether it's with goals or assists, all thanks to his commitment. We have a great squad and we're playing very well at the moment. The most important thing was to win and get to the final.- Aurelien Tchouameni
Rodrygo said:
Jude is doing very well. At the beginning of the season, he struggled, but he's kept his head up and worked hard. The results have finally come.- Rodrygo
Lucas Vazquez said:
Jude has had a great two months, helping the team on the goalscoring side and also on the playmaking side of things.- Lucas Vazquez
Jude Bellingham had a slow start to his 2024-25 season but has since recovered his form. He has so far scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 23 appearances across competitions this season.
