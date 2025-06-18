Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for Club World Cup Clash

Real Madrid are one of the final teams to play their first group game in the Club World Cup, as they face Al-Hilal. It's also the first game under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who will be hoping for a win in his opening game.
The Spaniard has his new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold available, and both make their debuts. Raul Asencio starts at center-back alongside Huijsen, and Fran Garcia is at left-back.
Kylian Mbappe is rested, with young striker Gonzalo García getting a chance to show Alonso that he has a role at the club, as other teams are interested in signing him this summer. Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. start alongside him.
Real Madrid Starting XI vs Al-Hilal:
1. Courtois
12. Trent
22. Rudiger
35. Asencio
20. Fran Garcia
8. Valverde
14. Tchouameni
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
30. Gonzalo
7. Vini Jr.
