Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for Club World Cup Clash

Real Madrid are one of the final teams to play their first group game in the Club World Cup, as they face Al-Hilal. It's also the first game under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who will be hoping for a win in his opening game.

The Spaniard has his new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold available, and both make their debuts. Raul Asencio starts at center-back alongside Huijsen, and Fran Garcia is at left-back.

📍 Hard Rock Stadium pic.twitter.com/NYkc5vcuOC — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 18, 2025

Kylian Mbappe is rested, with young striker Gonzalo García getting a chance to show Alonso that he has a role at the club, as other teams are interested in signing him this summer. Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. start alongside him.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Al-Hilal:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

22. Rudiger

35. Asencio

20. Fran Garcia

8. Valverde

14. Tchouameni

5. Bellingham

11. Rodrygo

30. Gonzalo

7. Vini Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Odds and Prediction

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid Transfer News: Gyokeres, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera & More - June 17, 2025

PSG Head Coach Luis Enrique Gives Viral Reaction to Real Madrid Transfer Rumors