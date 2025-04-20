Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid take on Athletic Club in a must-win La Liga game at the Santiago Bernabeu. With rivals Barcelona winning yesterday, Los Blancos are seven points behind them with a game in hand.
Carlo Ancelotti will likely rotate some players after the midweek Champions League loss to Arsenal. The Spaniard will be without Kylian Mbappe who is suspended for the game, with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo starting up front.
Fede Valverde drops to right-back but won't come up against star player Nico Williams, who is injured for the away side. Dani Ceballos also starts for Los Blancos, while Eduardo Camavinga plays left-back.
Real Madrid Starting Eleven vs Athletic Club:
1. Courtois
8. Valverde
35. Asencio
22. Rüdiger
6. Camavinga
10. Modrić
14. Tchouameni
19. Ceballos
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
7. Vini Jr.
