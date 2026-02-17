Real Madrid vs Benfica: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for UCL Playoff Clash

Real Madrid are back in Lisbon for the first leg of the Champions League playoff. They face Benfica, a team that beat them 4-2 just three weeks ago on the same pitch. Alvaro Arbeloa will be hoping for a different result today.

The big question for the Los Blancos boss was regarding Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was on the bench at the weekend as he nursed a knee issue. If the game was not comfortable he may have come on, but luckily, he was not needed.

However, Mbappe does start the game alongside Vinicius Jr., with the Frenchman looking to add to his 13 goals in the competition this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts the game having come through 60 minutes at the weekend following his injury. He was excellent in that game and will be hoping his qualities help gain a positive result. Antonio Rudiger starts on the inside of him with Raul Asencio suspended for the game.

Rudiger partners with Dean Huijsen at center-back, with Alvaro Carreras starting at left-back against his former club. The midfield four does not change from the weekend, with Jude Bellingham still injured.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Benfica:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

22. Rudiger

24. Huijsen

18. Carreras

14. Tchouaméni

8. Valverde

6. Camavinga

15. Guler

10. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

