Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Benfica

Real Madrid are back in Lisbon to face Benfica again, just three weeks after their loss in the league phase of the Champions League. They now face each other in the playoff stage, with the first leg at the Estádio da Luz.

There was a lot to say about former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, who was in charge when Alvaro Arbeloa was still a player. His words shiow their is still plenty of respect for the Benfica boss.

Arbeloa also gave a further update on Kylian Mbappe, who has been struggling with a knee issue ahead of this game.

Arbeloa spoke to the media ahead of the Champions League game against Benfica. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

"We are very aware of the difficulty of tomorrow's game, the opponent, the atmosphere that is always here; the demands it places on us and the level we need to reach if we want to win the match. We are very focused and determined to bring out the best in ourselves." Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Invitation to Mourinho:

Arbeloa: "If I invite him, it will be someday for lunch; he doesn't need to sit on the grey sofa. We are good friends, we always wish each other the best, and we have a great relationship. The only thing I can tell you is that I always wish José the best. My goal is to eliminate Benfica. From there, I wish him and his family all the best."

Q: Effort of the players:

Arbeloa: "I'm not thinking in percentages. Since I arrived, I've seen a great willingness from all the players. It's an easier job to be a coach than a player; it's always easier to say what to do than to go out on the pitch and do it. They are the true protagonists. Everything good the team is doing is thanks to the effort they are putting in. They prepare for each match as if it were the last. With that mentality and demand, good results, good performance, and confidence that we can improve are coming."

Q: Game plan:

Arbeloa: "Our approach is always football-focused, as I believe that's how things need to be done. To win the game, we have to play very good football, and to play very good football, you have to do many things well in all phases of the game. We need to play 90 minutes with maximum concentration and know what to do every minute; defend well and attack well, stay focused on set-piece plays. It's not just a key to winning tomorrow but also to play a very complete game throughout the 90 minutes."

Q: What to expect from Benfica?

Arbeloa: "A Benfica with more individual possibilities and different players. But I think, in the end, the soul of Benfica will be very similar to what we saw three weeks ago. They have a leader who sets the path, the way of playing, and competing. Within that, there are small nuances depending on the player on the field. A very competitive and intense Benfica that will make things difficult for us. We must prepare for that high level we will face."

Q: Does the team want revenge?

Arbeloa: "We always think about winning. Our goal is not just to eliminate Benfica; our goal is to win the Champions because that's what this badge demands. For us, it's not revenge but an objective to advance through the playoff, and that's why we are here."

Q: Relationship with the players

Arbeloa: "They welcomed me very well from day one. We've tried to connect, and in the end, both their goal and mine are the same, which is nothing but winning. That's what we work for every day. Since I arrived, the players' willingness to receive me has been maximum; to embrace the ideas we have about the game, work, and put them into practice. Obviously, we haven't been here for a long time, but I can't ask for more. Let them keep the same attitude, energy, desire, and unity."

Q: Approach regarding the first match

Arbeloa: "I don't think José can surprise me because I know perfectly what he's capable of. It doesn't matter if Benfica showed up with the Youth League team; I knew the intensity they would bring to the pitch. Obviously, tomorrow will be more of the same. I know they can even play better, and we have to be prepared for that. Neither is my idea to surprise José or anyone else. WhenReal Madridsteps onto the pitch, everyone must be very clear about what they'll face, and the clearer they have it, the better I'll do my job."

Q: On Lessons:

Arbeloa: "For us, it's a new match. We're not thinking about anything else, evidently. The match has already been analyzed, but tomorrow is a completely new game. We want to play a great match, perform well, and with the goal of winning, which is what we think about every time we step onto any pitch."

Q: Playing with three pure midfielders:

Arbeloa: "When we played in Villarreal, we didn't use those three midfielders. The goal is always to be solid. Not just for me as a coach but for anyone. It's very difficult to play good football today if you're not solid, compact, if you don't defend well, and if you don't press well high up. I think we have to be capable of doing everything, and to do everything well, a lot of concentration, training, and hard work are required. Right now, we have Fede,Tchouameni, and Camavinga, who are doing an excellent job. These are three players I don't need to introduce because they are world-class players doing really well. And not just them but everyone because, in the end, it's the defensive work of a team. As you say, when a team is solid, it's the work of ten players."

Q: On Mbappé:

Arbeloa: "He's with us, he's going to train, and tomorrow you'll see whether he plays or not."

Q: How will the Bernabéu receive Mourinho?

Arbeloa: "As I believe they will: with a great ovation because Madridistas are aware of everything José did for Real Madrid, which was to give everything and a little more. I'm sure they will welcome him with a great ovation."

