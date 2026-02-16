Real Madrid vs Benfica: Predicted Lineup for Champions League Playoff Clash

It's been three weeks since that famous night in Lisbon, a result that saw Real Madrid crash into the playoffs. They face Benfica again with the first leg on February 17 on the road.

During that game, both Raul Asencio and Rodrygo received two yellow cards, resulting in a red near the closing stages of the game. They will both be unavailable for the first leg, although the Brazilian has been suffering from an injury, so he may not have traveled if he were available.

Antonio Rudiger started against Real Sociedad, and likely comes in to replace Asensio, with Eder Militao still out injured.

The big decision will be regarding Kylian Mbappé. The star striker started on the bench this past weekend against Real Sociedad with a knee issue. He was not needed, which allowed Alvaro Arbeloa to rest Mbappe.

If he is even 70% fit, he may start, but also start on the bench with the possibility of coming on if things go south for Los Blancos. Trent Alexander-Arnold should also start, after another 60 minutes at the weekend, after returning from his injury.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica (4-1-2-1-2)

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

GK: Thibaut Courtois - Courtois was in unbelievable form against Benfica three weeks ago, and prevented it from being 6 or 7 for the home team.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The right-back provided the assist for the opening goal at the weekend, and was one of the best players on the field for his 60 minutes.

CB - Antonio Rudiger - The suspension of Raul Asencio means Rudiger will start, but he may have done so regardless after his start this past weekend.

CB: Dean Huijsen - The 20-year-old gave away the penalty against Real Sociedad and his form has been up and down after his summer move.

LB: Alvaro Carreras - Carreras will face his former club again and will hope for a better result that last time.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman has played more minutes than any outfield player, showing his reliability for the coach.

CM: Fede Valverde - The stand-in captain plays out on the right when the team reverts to a 4-4-2 formation, and his partnership with Trent looks to be blossoming.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga has stepped up his form since Arbeloa's arrival, and can drift out to the left when needed.

CAM: Arda Guler - The young Turk has been in great form since he came back into the starting lineup. Arbeloa has a big trust in the youngster.

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - Kylian Mbappe could start, but with big games to come, Arbeloa could start Garcia. If things are not going well, Mbappe could come on.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

ST: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian scored twice at the weekend and is in red-hot form. The team will need him against Benfica to get the team up the field.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Discusses Mbappe Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Benfica

Jose Mourinho Says Benfica Do Not Need A Miracle To Defeat Real Madrid

Update on Jude Bellingham's Injury Brings Bad News for Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Benfica UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds