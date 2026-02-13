Good News Regarding Real Madrid Pair Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid head into the game against Real Sociedad on February 14 without star midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Englishman missed the last game and is not expected back until March.

He is a huge miss, but when news broke that Kylian Mbappe could be out with a knee injury, alarm bells started to ring for head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and the fans. It was reported on February 12 that the Frenchman was struggling and could miss the game against Sociedad.

However, according to AS Diario, the top scorer in the league will be available and should start the game. That is great news, with another player also available who was in doubt.

Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio Available vs Real Sociedad

Kylian Mbappe was said to have a knee issue and would be looked at 24 hours before the game. Teammate Raul Asencio also did not train on Thursday, as he was suffering from a case of the flu. The center-back would also be looked at the day before the game.

Courtesy of images from Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, both were seen in team training this morning. A great sign for fans, and coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who faces an in-form Real Sociedad side.

Mbappe and Asencio start with the group!@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/vtN0JCXpPy — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) February 13, 2026

If Mbappe could not make the game, Gonzalo Garcia would have likely started. If Asencio would have been ruled out, it could have been either David Alaba or Antonio Rudiger. With the next game, the first leg of the Champions League playoff against Benfica in Lisbon, he still may rotate a little. However, both are important games.

The French striker has scored in six consecutive league games and looks likely to be in a position to add to the streak. He has 23 goals in 22 games this season, eight in front of the player in second place, Vedat Muriqi of Mallorca.

He also scored in the reverse fixture and has scored four goals in his three league appearances against Txuri-Urdin, so there is a good chance he finds the net.

