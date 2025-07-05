Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for Club World Cup Match

Real Madrid are back in Club World Cup action, taking on Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final stage. A win would put them one game away from the final, against a team with whom they have a good record in recent years in the Champions League.

The team has won their last three games, and in the previous two games, Xabi Alonso has not made any changes to the team, resulting in two clean sheets. The big question is, would Kylian Mbappe come back into the starting lineup after his 28-minute cameo against Juventus after missing the first three games with an illness?

Alonso does stick with the same team that beat Juventus and FC Salzburg, with Mbappe on the bench.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Juventus:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

22. Rüdiger

24. Huijsen

20. Fran García

8. Valverde

14. Tchouameni

15. Arda Güler

5. Bellingham

30. Gonzalo.

7. Vini Jr.

