Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced With Surprise Selection At Right-Back

It's been over a month since Real Madrid played a game at the Bernabeu. After a tough November, they are back on home soil as they welcome Celta Vigo, who have struggled in recent weeks.

Once again, Los Blancos find themselves four points behind rivals Barcelona after their win. They can cut the gap back down to one point with a win. They will fancy their chances of doing that with their string of victories over their opponents in recent seasons.

Selecting a starting XI will have been tough for Xabi Alonso, given that this is Real Madrid's third game in seven days. The Spaniard will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold until the end of January at the latest, after his injury. With Dani Carvajal also out, it means Raul Asencio starts at right-back after he replaced Trent against Athletic Club.

The result of Asencio starting at right back means Fede Valvarde stays in midfield. He lines up alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham, with Arda Guler returning to the team and Eduardo Camavinga starting on the bench.

There is also a change at center-back with Alvaro Carreras moving into the center to start alongside Eder Militao. Fran Garcia starts at left-back. Antonio Rudiger drops out as he is rested ahead of the big Champions League game against Manchester City this Wednesday. Up top, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. continue.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Celta Vigo:

IMAGO / AOP.Press

1. Courtois

17. Asencio

3. Militao

18. A. Carreras

20. Garcia

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

8. Valverde

15. Guler

9. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

