Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Predicted Lineup For The La Liga Clash, But Who Starts At Right-Back?

Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on December 7, knowing three points are necessary again to close the gap at the top to one point. They have a strong record against their weekend opponents and hope to continue their 11-game winning streak in all competitions against Los Celestes.

When naming his starting lineup, the big question for Xabi Alonso will be at right-back. With Dani Carvajal still on the sidelines, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out until 2026 after picking up a muscle injury in his leg against Athletic Club.

The first option looks to be Fede Valverde, who has played the position numerous times in his career despite injury problems. Raul Asencio and Eder Militao could also play there, and with it being at home, any of them could start the game on the right.

Whatever the decision, it will affect a few other positions on the field, especially in midfield. Eduardo Camavinga was also injured in the previous game, but he does make the squad. Will he be fit enough to start the game? The answer feels like a yes.

Could this be the starting lineup Xabi Alonso announces for the game?

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - Courtois earned his seventh clean sheet of the La Liga season, and he earned it by making two big saves in the win over Athletic Club.

RB: Fede Valverde - The midfielder seems like the obvious choice, with Alonso not losing as much defensively compared to others. It could also be Raul Asencio.

CB: Eder Militao - The reason Militao won't start at right-back? It allows Alonso to keep the center-back partnership that played well in Bilbao.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - The other partner, Rudiger. Despite being out since September, he has started both games on his return and was excellent against Athletic Club.

IMAGO / Action Plus

LB: Álvaro Carreras - After starting on the bench against Girona, Carreras was back in the side in midweek. The more Vini Jr. and he play together down the left, the better their connection has become.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman is a shoo-in, unless it's up against a team they should beat comfortably, with him being rested just once this season when available.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Despite picking up an injury in midweek, Camavinga is available and should start after his strong goal-scoring performance.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham had one of his best games against Athletic Club, not being relied on to be the most advanced midfielder throughout the game.

RW: Franco Mastantuono - Started on the bench in the last two games after his injury, and Alonso could have had this game in mind for him to start.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

LW: Vinicius Jr. - This could be a game that Vini Jr. could start on the bench, going on past situations. However, after the midweek win, it would be hard not to start him.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - After a mini drought, Mbappe is back in the goals, with his brace taking him to 16 goals in La Liga. That is eight in front of three players in second.

