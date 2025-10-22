Real Madrid vs Juventus: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Clash

It's matchday 3 in the league phase of the Champions League, with Real Madrid taking on Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu. It's a battle of two unbeaten teams, with Los Blancos winning both games, while the Italian side has drawn both.

Head coach Xabi Alonso will never say he looks ahead when picking his teams, but with the El Clasico this weekend, it has likely crossed his mind. However, a win against the Old Lady would put them on nine points and put them in a great position with five games left to play.

Alonso is without Dani Carvajal, who serves the final game of his suspension in Europe after receiving a red card against Marseille in the first game. Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken part in training this week after his injury, but the game has come too soon for the right-back. It means Fede Valverde starts at that position again, and also captains the team.

The Spanish coach is only able to call up five defenders, with Dean Huijsen also ruled out. He joins Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on the injury list, the latter going off at half-time in the Getafe game. It means Raul Asencio starts at center-back alongside Eder Militao. Ferland Mendy is on the bench after missing several months.

In midfield, Dani Ceballos has also been ruled out, and with the injury list, young Thiago Pitarch is in the squad. Jude Bellingham starts again, alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni and Arda Guler, the latter coming off the bench against Getafe to assist the winner.

Vinicius Jr. also came off the bench in the previous game. Alonso may be looking for another reaction as he starts on the left. Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz are the other starters in the forward positions.

Real Madrid's Starting XI Against Juventus:

IMAGO / PsnewZ

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

3. Militao

17. Asencio

18. Carreras

5. Bellingham

15. Guler

14. Tchouaméni

21. Brahim

9. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

