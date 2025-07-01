Real Madrid vs Juventus: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for Club World Cup Match

Real Madrid face Juventus in the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup on July 1. The winner will face either Borussia Dortmund or C.F. Monterrey in the quarter-final stage.

Head coach Xabi Alonso received some positive news regarding Kylian Mbappé, Endrick, Dani Carvajal, and Éder Militão. All four are back in contention after being out with injuries and illness for Mbappe. Raul Asencio is also available after serving his one-match ban

As expected, Alonso picks the same team that started against FC Salzburg in the final group stage game. It will be seen if he chooses the same 3-5-2 formation with Aurélien Tchouaméni starting at center-back.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Juventus:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

22. Rüdiger

24. Huijsen

20. Fran García

8. Valverde

14. Tchouameni

15. Arda Güler

5. Bellingham

30. Gonzalo.

7. Vini Jr.

